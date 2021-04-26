Shoaib Akhtar Wants IPL, PSL To Be Postponed Due To COVID-19

Adsense 300×250

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar has appealed to cricket boards of Pakistan and India to postpone the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to increasing cases of coronavirus in the region.

The Rawalpindi Express took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote,

“BCCI & PCB should both rethink if this is a good time to continue the IPL or restart the PSL. Things are tough.” He also added the snippet of his vlog in the tweet.

BCCI & PCB should both rethink if this is a good time to continue the IPL or restart the PSL. Things are tough. All resources should go towards helping people in these devastating times. Check out the complete video on https://t.co/F6Wp1VNszn#cricket #IPL2021 #psl #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/QFLAaoA7hG — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 25, 2021

In his vlog, Akhtar said that India should immediately put a stop on IPL as the country is in the most horrific situation due to COVID-19.

“India is burning IPL must stop.” He added, “I also want PSL to not happen this year in June. If a pandemic is spreading then PSL should not happen in June.”

Former Pakistani pacer said that IPL is not important, however, the money being used on it should be provided to the needy people of India so oxygen tanks can be brought to save people’s lives.

“We do not want cricket, we do not want heroes, we do not want entertainment at this time. We right now want people to be saved in India and Pakistan,” appealed Akhtar.

On the other hand, Shoaib appealed to the government of Pakistan to impose a curfew in Pakistan.

“I strongly appeal to the government to impose a curfew and not a lockdown as we do not follow SOPs. I want the army to come and make people follow the SOP’s strictly.”

Moreover, Akhtar expressed his concerns for India and suggested Muslims send their Zakat to the country in the holy month of Ramadan.

How do we send money to India? I cannot understand how we send money to India,” said Akhtar.

The former pacer requested everyone to help people at any cost during the difficult times.

“This is not a problem of Hindu and Muslim, Christian and Sikh. It’s all our problem,” said Rawalpindi express.