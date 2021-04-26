Adsense 970×250

Shoaib Malik urges India to ‘stay strong’ amid lethal wave of COVID-19

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 10:48 am
Shoaib Malik
Veteran Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Malik has prayed for India and urged the country to stay strong as it battles the lethal wave of of coronavirus.

Malik tweeted on Monday, ‘Thoughts and prayers with India in these difficult times, may the Almighty help us to tide over the unprecedented tragedies of Covid’s second wave.’

Coronavirus Situation in India

India is currently facing severe crisis from the novel coronavirus as most hospitals in Delhi and many other cities in India have completely run out of beds, forcing people to find ways to get treatment for sick patients at home. The country has so far reported a total of 1,73,06,647 cases and 1,95,119 deaths.

As per reports, Maharashtra reported 66,191 infections, accounting for 20% of the new cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh (35,614) and Karnataka (34,804). Maharashtra also recorded 832 casualties, followed by Delhi (350) and Uttar Pradesh (208).

Vaccine Doses

Cumulatively, the number of vaccine doses administered in the world crossed 1 billion on April 24. The U.S. led the world in the doses administered, with 225.6 million shots given, followed by China with 220.3 million doses. India stood third, accounting for 140.9 million doses.

Delhi Lockdown Extended

Delhi administration has extended by a week its lockdown, a “last resort” measure put in place to arrest the alarming spread of Covid-19 in the Capital.

