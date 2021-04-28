Sonia Bompastor becomes 1st female manager of Lyon’s women’s team

Adsense 300×250

Europe’s most successful women’s soccer team has hired a woman as its coach for the first time in history with Lyon’s appointment of Sonia Bompastor to replace Jean-Luc Vasseur.

The seven-time European champion parted ways with Vasseur after the team recently was knocked out of the Women’s Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

Lyon had won five consecutive Champions League titles but was eliminated by French rival Paris Saint-Germain this season. The 14-time French champions also trail PSG in the domestic league by one point.

More About Sonia Bompastor

Bompastor was a midfielder, preferably on the left side; she also played left back. Bompastor was a two-time winner of the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) Female Player of the Year, and following a move to the Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) league in the United States, earned Player of the Month and All-Star honors.