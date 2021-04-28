Adsense 970×250

Sonia Bompastor becomes 1st female manager of Lyon’s women’s team

Web Desk

28th Apr, 2021. 10:14 am
Adsense 300×600
French Women’s Champion Lyon name Bompaster as First Female Coach.
Adsense 300×250

Europe’s most successful women’s soccer team has hired a woman as its coach for the first time in history with Lyon’s appointment of Sonia Bompastor to replace Jean-Luc Vasseur.

The seven-time European champion parted ways with Vasseur after the team recently was knocked out of the Women’s Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

French Women’s Champion Lyon name Bompaster as First Female Coach.

Lyon had won five consecutive Champions League titles but was eliminated by French rival Paris Saint-Germain this season. The 14-time French champions also trail PSG in the domestic league by one point.

More About Sonia Bompastor

Bompastor was a midfielder, preferably on the left side; she also played left back. Bompastor was a two-time winner of the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) Female Player of the Year, and following a move to the Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) league in the United States, earned Player of the Month and All-Star honors.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

2 mins ago
Punjab government orders all businesses to close by 6pm till May 17

The Punjab government ordered all businesses to close by 6 pm till...
ADB
27 mins ago
Pakistan’s economy will grow by 2 percent in 2021: ADB

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in its new report has projected 2...
Schools
56 mins ago
Punjab Government closes all public, private schools till Eid due to COVID-19

The Punjab government has on Wednesday decided to close all public and...
Jacqueline Fernandez shares, why Yoga is important for everyone
1 hour ago
Jacqueline Fernandez encourages her fans to perform breathwork exercises during Yoga

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has encouraged her fans to perform simple breathwork...
Shafqat Mahmood
2 hours ago
Escalation in COVID-19 disease leaves no choice but to postpone exams: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister Education, professional training, National Heritage and culture Shafqat Mahmood has...
smart lockdown
2 hours ago
Authorities mulling over complete lockdown in 20 cities across Pakistan

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) wrote letters to the provincial...

Recent News

2 mins ago
Punjab government orders all businesses to close by 6pm till May 17

The Punjab government ordered all businesses to close by 6 pm till...
ADB
27 mins ago
Pakistan’s economy will grow by 2 percent in 2021: ADB

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in its new report has projected 2...
Schools
56 mins ago
Punjab Government closes all public, private schools till Eid due to COVID-19

The Punjab government has on Wednesday decided to close all public and...
Jacqueline Fernandez shares, why Yoga is important for everyone
1 hour ago
Jacqueline Fernandez encourages her fans to perform breathwork exercises during Yoga

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has encouraged her fans to perform simple breathwork...