Sri Lankan Bowler Nuwan Zoysa Banned For Six Years

Web Desk

28th Apr, 2021. 03:29 pm
On Wednesday, the former Sri Lanka seamer and coach Nuwan Zoysa was banned from all cricket for six years after being found guilty of trying to fix matches and failing to disclose corrupt approaches

As per the reports, the ban on Zoysa, a left-arm seamer, is backdated to October 31, 2018, when he was provisionally suspended.

“In his role as a national coach, he should have acted as a role model. Instead, he became involved with a corrupter and attempted to corrupt others,” Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit said in a release.

“Contriving to fix a game betrays the basis of sporting principles. It will not be tolerated in our sport.”

The 42-year-old, who played 30 Tests and 95 ODIs for Sri Lanka, was originally charged in 2018 after his stint as bowling coach of Team Sri Lanka in a T10 tournament organised in the UAE in 2017.

In its full judgement, the ICC said Zoysa was introduced to the Indian suspect in Colombo in 2017 during his time as Sri Lanka A’s bowling coach.

