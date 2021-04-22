Star Cricketer Shoaib Malik shares his workout routine with fans

Adsense 300×250

The ex-Pakistani skipper and all-rounder Shoaib Malik has shared his workout routine with his fan following on social media.

Taking to his Instagram he uploaded a video in which he can be seen doing hard work in Gym.

“You gotta burn it…What’s your gym routine?” the cricketer tossed a question to his fans on Instagram.

Earlier, Pakistani all-rounder and ex-skipper Shoaib Malik once again late on wishing his wife Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on their wedding anniversary.

Shoaib wrote on his Twitter account,

“Oops ghalti se mistake hogayi”.

“Wishing you a day late as always, love you Sania Mirza to the moon and back begum, Bay-Ghum,” said the 39-year-old in his tweet.