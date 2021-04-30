Tendulkar donates hefty amount for COVID-19 patients

Adsense 300×250

Legendary Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated 10 million Indian rupees to assist the authorities in battling the second wave of novel coronavirus.

Owing to the current crisis, the health-care system of India is collapsing, with hospitals unable to provide oxygen and critical medications to infected patients.

Sachin Tendulkar, in a message on social media, said that the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic has put the country’s health infrastructure under severe.

He said that he is contributing to ‘Mission Oxygen’, a group of young entrepreneurs in Delhi-NCR who have set up a fund-raising initiative, for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country.

India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections and recorded a single-day rise of 3,79,257 new cases on Wednesday.