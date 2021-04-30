Adsense 970×250

Tendulkar donates hefty amount for COVID-19 patients

Web Desk

30th Apr, 2021. 03:13 pm
Sachin Tendulkar
Legendary Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated 10 million Indian rupees to assist the authorities in battling the second wave of novel coronavirus.

Owing to the current crisis, the health-care system of India is collapsing, with hospitals unable to provide oxygen and critical medications to infected patients.

Sachin Tendulkar, in a message on social media, said that the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic has put the country’s health infrastructure under severe.

He said that he is contributing to ‘Mission Oxygen’, a group of young entrepreneurs in Delhi-NCR who have set up a fund-raising initiative, for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country.

India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections and recorded a single-day rise of 3,79,257 new cases on Wednesday.

