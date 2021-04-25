Adsense 300×250

The replacement project for the sixth season of the Pakistani Super League (PSL) will take place next week, in a virtual session, with 132 foreign players.

The sixth edition of PSL has been postponed to March 4, due to several Covid-19 cases between players and support staff, with 20 matches remaining. The remaining PSL 6 matches will resume on June 1, with the final scheduled for June 20. No England players will be available for the event due to the Vitality T20 Blast, which starts on June 9, and the ongoing County Championship.

The sixth season of PSL, before being postponed, featured a series of English imports like Saqib Mehmood, Tom Banton, Ravi Bopara, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alex Hales and Joe Clarke.

The initial list of players who have agreed to play the tournament includes the following:

Platinum

West India opener Evin Lewis and versatile Andre Russell, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill and Bangladeshi versatile Shakibal Hasan are on the platinum list. Lewis will likely be available until June 16, while Guptill will be available throughout. Russell and Shakib will be available after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Diamond

The diamond category has two Australians in the form of top researcher Usman Khawaja and the versatile James Faulkner. Meanwhile, New Zealand pacemaker Adam Milne, South African sprinter Morne Morkel and Bangladeshi game opener Tamim Iqbal are also in the category. Morkel, Faulkner and Khawaja are fully available for the event, while Milne and Iqbal will come together after the IPL and May 27, respectively.

Gold

Sri Lankan wicket keeper hand Niroshan Dickwella and middle-class hand Dinesh Chandimal are in the gold category, along with versatile West Indians Keemo Paul.

Silver

The silver category includes Jake Weatherald and Jonathan Wells of Australia, Hazratullah Zazai of Afghanistan, George Worker of New Zealand, Wesley Madhevere and Sean Williams of Zimbabwe, Taskin Ahmed of Bangladesh, Liton Das and Shabbir Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep and Seekkuge Prasanna of Sri Lanka, Johnson Charles and Kesrick Williams of the West Indies and Sissanda Magala of South Africa. Windies researchers Shimron Hetmyer, South African game opener Janneman Malan and versatile Corey Anderson of New Zealand are also on the PSL radar, but their participation is not confirmed at this time.