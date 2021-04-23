Adsense 970×250

Too much favoritism and nepotism going on, Muhammad Asif

23rd Apr, 2021. 01:01 pm
Muhammad Asif
Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif has guaranteed that there was a lot bias and nepotism going on when he was attempting to make his rebound into the public group.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif said: “After participating in domestic cricket after my return I realized that there was a lot of favoritism and nepotism at play”

Asif was restricted for a very long time for his contribution in the 2010 spot-fixing embarrassment, in any case made a rebound to homegrown cricket.

In spite of being in acceptable structure and taking wickets, he kept on being overlooked.

The 38-year-old guaranteed that the selectors picked players “in light of who they knew instead of how great they were”.

“Subsequent to partaking in homegrown cricket after my return I understood that there was a great deal of preference and nepotism at play,” he told Wisden as cited by PakPassion. “Players were being picked dependent on who they knew instead of how great they were.

“Folks who were scoring 25 runs for every innings were being named as extraordinary expectations and saints. Bowlers without any exhibitions were being given a great many possibilities, it was discouraging and I realized individuals were attempting to drop a clue to me to quit any pretense of playing.”

 

