UFC 261: Kamaru Usman retains title after knocking out masvidal

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 10:19 am
Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman, the Nigerian Nightmare made the fifth defense of his 170-pound title by knocking Jorge Masvidal out cold in Round 2 of their UFC 261 main event rematch inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the details, Usman (19-1) was dominant throughout in terms of takedowns and top control on the ground, which Masvidal would go on to say he fully expected.

The Nigerian caught Masvidal (35-15) flush with a clean right cross which turned his chin and left him unconscious at 1:02 of Round 2.

The victory extended Usman’s win streak to 14 fights. It also marked the first time the Masvidal was stopped due to strikes in his eight-year UFC run.

This was the second time Usman and Masvidal had shared the Octagon together, with the first fight taking place back in July of 2020.

Although it wasn’t the scheduled fight for UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi, it was the one that took place after Gilbert Burns had to withdraw late on.

To his credit, Masvidal stepped up, but he was conformably put to the sword by The Nigerian Nightmare, who got the job done via unanimous decision.

As for Masvidal, he now has 15 defeats on his professional MMA record, with eight of them coming in UFC.

His full record reads 35 wins and 15 losses in 50 professional fights.

