Adsense 300×250

On Saturday: Kamaru Usman and Masvidal 2 fight tonight at UFC 261 main event, venue VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville.

UFC 261: Masvidal vs Usman 2 Pakistan time

Usman’s first win over Masvidal who took the fight on 6 days notice. In the main event, Kamaru Usman will defend his UFC welterweight title in a rematch against Jorge Masvidal.

Moreover, Masvidal hasn’t fought since losing to Kamaru Usman.

According to Pakistan Time: Masvidal vs Usman 2 will took place between 8 am to 9.30 am.

What: UFC 261

Where: Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville

When: Saturday, April 24.

Final Faceoffs | Usman Vs Masvidal 2