AB de Villiers has his reasons of not making a comeback: Mark Boucher

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 04:06 pm
Why De Villiers turned down a return to South Africa, Says Mark Boucher

South African cricket coach Mark Boucher has unveiled the reasons why AB de Villiers refused to come out of retirement ahead of the T20 World Cup.

As per the reports, AB de Villiers had taken the entire world by surprise when he decided to step away from international cricket in May 2018.

“AB has his reasons, which I respect. Unfortunately, he’s no longer in the mix. I say unfortunately because I think we all agree that he’s still one of the best if not the best T20 players in world cricket,” Boucher told to media.

He continued, “As a coach, I needed to try and get our best players, for the team and the environment. AB is an energy booster in any environment, but I respect his reasoning. It was worth a go, but now let’s move forward.”

