Alisson becomes the first goalkeeper ever to score for Liverpool

In Liverpool’s entire club history since they were founded in 1892, Alisson has become the first goalkeeper ever to score a competitive goal for the club.

As per reports, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a 95th-minute winner as the Reds beat West Brom 2-1. The goalkeeper made the 80-meter journey into West Brom’s penalty area to score a goal at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich.

Alisson paid tribute to his late father immediately afterward in an emotional interview.

“I hope he was here to see it, I’m sure he is celebrating with God at his side,” said the Brazilian.

And he joked: “Hopefully I don’t have to come up too many times to score goals!”

Reports said that Alisson’s father drowned in February in a swimming accident in his native Brazil. He was aged 57.

Alisson became the sixth goalkeeper to score a Premier League goal – and the first to do so with a header.

Liverpool has 63 points, one behind fourth-place Chelsea and three behind third-place Leicester with two rounds remaining. Chelsea hosts Leicester on Tuesday in the next-to-last round.