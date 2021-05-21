American triple jump star Christian Taylor set to miss Tokyo Olympics

American triple jumper Christian Taylor is set to miss the Tokyo Olympics and the chance of a third successive gold medal due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Taylor’s partner, Austrian skater Beate Schrott, said the 30-year-old was injured in the Czech Republic’s Ostrava Golden Spike tournament.

“I don’t have the words to describe this situation,” Schrott wrote on her Instagram account.

“Christian ruptured his tendon yesterday in Ostrava. It’s terrible news.”

Taylor has already had surgery, according to Hurdler Schrott.

The Tokyo Olympics takes place from July 23 until August 9.

Taylor, a charismatic competitor in track and field, won Olympic gold in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

He is also a four-time world champion from 2011, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Only Britain’s Jonathan Edwards has jumped further than Taylor’s 18.21m achieved in 2015.

The injury will prevent Taylor from competing in the Games against global indoor record holder Hugues-Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso, who won in Ostrava.

“All the prayers for my BIG MAN @Taylored2jump !!! Fast recovery bro! I’m still with u whenever u want !!! You already know! Let’s work for the comeback,” tweeted French athlete Teddy Tamgho, a former rival of Taylor.

USATF, the sport’s governing body in the US, tweeted: “Wishing back-to-back Olympic champion and four-time World champion @Taylored2jump a speed recovery.”