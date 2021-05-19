Double Click 970×250

Andre Russell returns to West Indies squad for upcoming T20I series

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 12:29 pm
Adsense 300×600
Andre Russell return to West Indies squad for there upcoming T20 series

West Indies Allrounder Andre Russell is back in the T20I squad for the first time since March 2020.

Russell has joined  Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas, and Hayden Walsh Jr. as one of the team’s five newcomers.

Sunil Narine, meanwhile, continues to miss out, with Cricket West Indies revealing the spinner informed lead selector Roger Harper he wasn’t yet ready to return to international cricket

The series against South Africa begins on June 26 and ends on July 3, with all five games taking place in Grenada. The five T20Is against Australia will take place in St Lucia, while the five matches against Pakistan will be held in Barbados and Guyana.

West Indies T20I squad:

Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jnr

“These upcoming T20Is are crucial in terms of our preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup,” said Windies coach Phil Simmons.

“We are at that point where we have identified those who we will look to be the core of the squad to defend our World Cup title. 

“We won five years ago, so the next few weeks and months will be major stepping stones on the road towards defending our title and being World Champions for a third time.”

Adsense 728×90

Read More

ECB allows PCB
20 hours ago
PSL 2021: ECB Gives Green Signal To PCB To Host Remaining Series In UAE

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday has allowed Pakistan Cricket Board...
Cricket Australia
6 days ago
Cricket Australia wishes ‘Eid Mubarak’ to Muslims

Cricket Australia on Twitter extended wishes to Muslims around the world on...
Pacers Hasan, Nauman, Shaheen gain high in new ICC rankings
7 days ago
Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi attain career-best spots in new ICC rankings

Pakistan pacers Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali and Shaheen Afridi have all achieved...
Indian cricket team
1 week ago
Indian Cricket Team Receives First Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Indian cricket team including Virat Kohli has recieved the first jab of...
Babar Azam wins ICC men’s Player of the Month for April 2021
1 week ago
Babar Azam wins ICC men’s Player of the Month for April 2021

Pakistan Cricket team Skipper Babar Azam has won the ICC Men’s Player of the...
Pakistan wins 2nd Test against Zimbabwe, secures series
1 week ago
Pakistan wins 2nd Test against Zimbabwe, secures series

Pakistan won the second test match against Zimbabwe by an innings and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Saboor Aly Minal Khan
5 mins ago
Saboor Aly congratulates Minal Khan after her official announcement

Saboor Aly and Minal Khan, famous friends of the Pakistani showbiz industry,...
Shaniera Akram stands with Palestine
25 mins ago
“I Will Never Support Torture, Destruction Of Innocent People”: Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram, wife of legendary cricketer Wasim Akram takes to her social...
Noor Bukhari
30 mins ago
Who is Noor Bukhari’s strength and weakness?

Former showbiz industry actress Noor Bukhari told fans about her weakness and...
Karachi: Demolition Of Leased Properties Along Drains Extended
31 mins ago
Karachi: Demolition Of Leased Properties Along Drains Extended

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended its earlier stay order against...