Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury ready to be staged in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury has said that his long-awaited world heavyweight title unification bout against Anthony Joshua would take place in Saudi Arabia on August 14.

Saudi Arabia staged the 31-year-old Joshua’s rematch against Andy Ruiz, when the Briton regained his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles in December 2019, putting him on a collision course with Fury, who became the WBC champion shortly afterward.

In a video posted on Twitter, Fury said:

“I have got some massive news. I have just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia and he told me this fight is 100 percent on, August 14.”

Fury, a year older than Joshua, added: “All eyes of the world will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I cannot wait, I repeat, cannot wait to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time.

“This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth. Do not miss it.”