Double Click 970×250

Arrests made over alleged kidnap of former Australian Cricketer Stuart MacGill

Web Desk

05th May, 2021. 01:31 pm
Adsense 300×600
Former Australian Test cricketer victim of targeted kidnapping, Police say

Australian police Wednesday arrested four men in raids in connection with the alleged kidnap and assault of former Test cricketer Stuart MacGill.

According to the media reports, MacGill, 50, was allegedly abducted from near his home in Sydney on April 14 and taken to another part of the city where he was beaten and threatened with a gun.

New South Wales Police in a statement today said, ”About 8 pm on Wednesday 14 April 2021, a 50-year-old man was allegedly confronted by a 46-year-old man near the intersection of Parraween and Winne Streets at Cremorne,”

“A short time later the pair were approached by two other men, forcing the older man into a vehicle.’

“He was then driven to a property at Bringelly, where the two men, plus another unknown man, allegedly assaulted the 50-year-old man and threatened him with a firearm. About an hour later, the man was driven to the Belmore area and released.”

Police said the incident had been reported on April 20, prompting an investigation by the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad.

A subsequent statement confirmed charges had been laid against the four men.

All four men were refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday.

Todd Greenberg, the chief executive of the Australian Cricketers’ Association, said the organization had reached out to MacGill.

MacGill played 44 Tests for Australia between 1998 and 2008 and probably would have earned many more caps had his career not coincided with that of Shane Warne.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Disney unveils its first real-life retractable lightsaber, and it looks incredible
1 hour ago
Disney reveals their “realistic” lightsaber technology

Star Wars fans will be delighted to know that the animation giant...
PM Imran, Senate Chairman discuss parliamentary matters
1 hour ago
PM Imran, Senate Chairman discuss parliamentary matters

Chairman of the Senate Sadiq Sanjrani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan...
Prince William Says Daughter Princess Charlotte Had a ‘Lovely’ Birthday,
1 hour ago
Prince William Shares New Details About Princess Charlotte’s 6th Birthday Celebration

Prince William has shared sweet details about the birthday celebration of his...
ISPR: Four FC Soldiers martyred in cross-border terrorist attack
2 hours ago
ISPR: Four FC Soldiers martyred in cross-border terrorist attack

Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom and six others injured in...
Human Rights Violation: World bodies want EU to put pressure on India
2 hours ago
Human Rights Violation: World bodies want EU to put pressure on India

Human rights bodies have appealed the European Union to highlight the increasing...
Murad Ali Shah
2 hours ago
‘Federation should take serious steps to control COVID’: CM Sindh

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday has urged the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Disney unveils its first real-life retractable lightsaber, and it looks incredible
1 hour ago
Disney reveals their “realistic” lightsaber technology

Star Wars fans will be delighted to know that the animation giant...
PM Imran, Senate Chairman discuss parliamentary matters
1 hour ago
PM Imran, Senate Chairman discuss parliamentary matters

Chairman of the Senate Sadiq Sanjrani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan...
Prince William Says Daughter Princess Charlotte Had a ‘Lovely’ Birthday,
1 hour ago
Prince William Shares New Details About Princess Charlotte’s 6th Birthday Celebration

Prince William has shared sweet details about the birthday celebration of his...
ISPR: Four FC Soldiers martyred in cross-border terrorist attack
2 hours ago
ISPR: Four FC Soldiers martyred in cross-border terrorist attack

Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom and six others injured in...