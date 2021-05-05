Australian police Wednesday arrested four men in raids in connection with the alleged kidnap and assault of former Test cricketer Stuart MacGill.

According to the media reports, MacGill, 50, was allegedly abducted from near his home in Sydney on April 14 and taken to another part of the city where he was beaten and threatened with a gun.

New South Wales Police in a statement today said, ”About 8 pm on Wednesday 14 April 2021, a 50-year-old man was allegedly confronted by a 46-year-old man near the intersection of Parraween and Winne Streets at Cremorne,”

“A short time later the pair were approached by two other men, forcing the older man into a vehicle.’

“He was then driven to a property at Bringelly, where the two men, plus another unknown man, allegedly assaulted the 50-year-old man and threatened him with a firearm. About an hour later, the man was driven to the Belmore area and released.”

Police said the incident had been reported on April 20, prompting an investigation by the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad.

A subsequent statement confirmed charges had been laid against the four men.

All four men were refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday.

Todd Greenberg, the chief executive of the Australian Cricketers’ Association, said the organization had reached out to MacGill.

MacGill played 44 Tests for Australia between 1998 and 2008 and probably would have earned many more caps had his career not coincided with that of Shane Warne.