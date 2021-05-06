Double Click 970×250

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman nominated for ICC ‘Player of the Month’ award

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 03:07 pm
Following their outstanding success in the ODI series against South Africa, Pakistani Cricket Team batsmen Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman have been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) “Player of the Month” award.

According to the reports, the ICC named the nominees for April’s ICC Player of the Month Awards, which honor the best performances from both male and female cricketers in all forms of international cricket.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month Nominees for April are Babar Azam (Pakistan), Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan), and Khushal Bhurtel (Nepal).

Whereas, the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Nominees for April comprise Alyssa Healy (Australia), Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand), and Megan Schutt (Australia).

Opener Fakhar Zaman scored two consecutive centuries in the ODI series against South Africa, including unbelievable innings of 193 in the run chase in the second ODI.

In the three-match ODI series, Zaman scored 302 runs at an average of 100.66. His brilliant batting in the series earned him the Player of the Series award, and a position in the top ten of the ICC ODI batsman rankings.

Apart from the two Pakistani stars, Nepalese batsman Kushal Bhurtel is the third nominee for the award, having scored three half-centuries in a row against the Netherlands and Malaysia.

