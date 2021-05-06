Double Click 970×250

Barcelona Legend Lionel Messi in trouble for major COVID breach

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 10:02 am
Star Footballer Lionel Messi could be in hot waters after he hosted a meal for his teammates at his house ahead of the La Liga match against Atletico Madrid.

As per reports, the Spanish regional health authorities say Lionel Messi could have breached Covid-19 protocols, leaving Messi and his teammates open to hefty fines.

Although the Barcelona players and coaching staff are in a ‘work bubble’ and club sources consider the meal to have been work-related, the fact that the players’ partners also attended the meal means the bubble was not respected.

Health protocols in place for the Catalan region of Spain limit the number of people present at social gatherings to just six, and even though the meal was served in the open with diners divided into groups of six, more than 30 people were present.

Coronavirus Situation in Spain

On the other hand, Spain has reached its first Covid-19 vaccination goal: to have five million people vaccinated with the two doses required for full protection by the first week of May.

As per the latest data, 5,098,903 people had received two shots of the vaccines made by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

This is the equivalent of 10.8% of the population. The regions – which are in charge of the vaccination drive as well as containing the pandemic in their territories – have administered 17.1 million doses, 97.3% of the total received.

