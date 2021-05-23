Boxer Amir Khan’s mother to undergo operation for her pancreatic cancer

Famed British boxer Amir Khan has recently appealed to fans to pray for her mother as she has to undergo an operation for her pancreatic cancer.

On Instagram, the boxer shared a set snap with her mother with an emotional note which read: “Please do make a special prayer for my mum, Falak khan. She has a big operation tomorrow for her pancreatic cancer. Praying she will come out cancer-free! May God give her strength.”

He also prayed that may she get cancer-free after the operation.

Earlier, Amir Khan’s father had told, “We only found out and we just want everybody to pray for Falak. She is a strong woman, a fighter and with Allah’s guidance she will pull through this.”

His father, Shah further had added, “The family have been very supportive, and the NHS have been amazing in these very difficult times. Amir is currently isolating as he’s just returned from Dubai, but he has been Facetiming his mother every day and giving her all the support, she needs.”

“God willing, she will recover. Falak has got all the family around her, they are constantly on the phone to her and we are giving her all the support she needs. We are with her all the way,” he said more.