Ibrahima Diallo says goodbye to Buckeye Nation

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 10:47 am
Ibrahima Diallo Is Leaving tThe Ohio State Men's Basketball Program.

Ibrahima Diallo is leaving the Ohio State men’s basketball program.

The decision comes after two seasons of being a lightly used reserve off the bench for the Buckeyes, one of which was significantly impacted by a knee injury. A native of Senegal, Diallo appeared in 13 games and averaged 0.9 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Along with his tweet, which was captioned “Thank you Buckeye Nation” with a heart emoji, came a message thanking those who helped him over the last two years and officially announced that he was entering the transfer portal. Diallo’s message is transcribed below.

“I would like to thank The Ohio State University, Coach Holtmann, and the entire Men’s Basketball staff for allowing me to play basketball at the collegiate level, and also be a part of Buckeye Nation. With that being said I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I’m looking forward to my next chapter and seeing what the future holds for me.”

