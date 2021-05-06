Chelsea defeats Real Madrid with a possession figure of 32 percent

English professional football club Chelsea set up an all-English Champions League final against Manchester City as goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount beat Real Madrid 2-0 in a dominant display.

Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount sealed a 3-1 aggregate win.

The scoreline flattered Madrid as the 13-time European champions had no response to Chelsea’s greater strength and speed.

As they toyed with the exhausted visitors in the second half, the Blues should have run out even more convincing winners.

Werner’s cushioned header into an empty net on 28 minutes, after Kai Havertz’s initial effort, had hit the crossbar, and Mount’s tap-in five minutes from time were enough to secure their place in Istanbul on May 29.

“To never lose the concentration, focus, and positive energy on the pitch — it was a huge performance and well deserved,” said Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who has masterminded a huge turnaround in Chelsea’s season since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

“We never lost the hunger, the desire to defend,” added Tuchel. “In the second half we had even better structure to defend and it was a fantastic performance.

“We could have scored so much earlier and more to be safe, but it’s no time for criticism now. It’s a fantastic achievement and big congratulations to the team.”