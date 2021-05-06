Double Click 970×250

Chelsea defeats Real Madrid with a possession figure of 32 percent

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 12:27 pm
Adsense 300×600
Chelsea defeats Real Madrid to set up an all-English final in Champions League

English professional football club Chelsea set up an all-English Champions League final against Manchester City as goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount beat Real Madrid 2-0 in a dominant display.

Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount sealed a 3-1 aggregate win.

The scoreline flattered Madrid as the 13-time European champions had no response to Chelsea’s greater strength and speed.

As they toyed with the exhausted visitors in the second half, the Blues should have run out even more convincing winners.

Werner’s cushioned header into an empty net on 28 minutes, after Kai Havertz’s initial effort, had hit the crossbar, and Mount’s tap-in five minutes from time were enough to secure their place in Istanbul on May 29.

“To never lose the concentration, focus, and positive energy on the pitch — it was a huge performance and well deserved,” said Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who has masterminded a huge turnaround in Chelsea’s season since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

“We never lost the hunger, the desire to defend,” added Tuchel. “In the second half we had even better structure to defend and it was a fantastic performance.

“We could have scored so much earlier and more to be safe, but it’s no time for criticism now. It’s a fantastic achievement and big congratulations to the team.”

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

PM Imran in Lahore
3 mins ago
PM Imran Arrives in Lahore, performs groundbreaking of housing project at Raiwind

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) arrived in Lahore on...
Debris from China's Long March 5B rocket is crashing towards Earth
4 mins ago
Debris from China’s Long March 5B rocket is crashing towards Earth

The Long March 5B rocket, that carried a Chinese space station module,...
Twitter now supports full-size images up to 4K on Android
12 mins ago
Twitter now supports full-size images up to 4K on Android

Microblogging and social networking service Twitter is now allowing its users to...
15 mins ago
Is Bill Gates On Dating App Now?

World’s third-richest man Bill Gates, who recently announced his divorce with wife Melinda...
Signal challenges user privacy policies of Facebook and Instagram
19 mins ago
Signal challenges user privacy policies of Facebook and Instagram

Encrypted messaging app Signal has revealed that private data of users is...
In Karachi, Hockey players start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine
28 mins ago
Karachi: Hockey players receive COVID-19 jabs

Pakistan Junior Hockey team players received the coronavirus jabs at Karachi’s Abdul...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran in Lahore
3 mins ago
PM Imran Arrives in Lahore, performs groundbreaking of housing project at Raiwind

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) arrived in Lahore on...
Debris from China's Long March 5B rocket is crashing towards Earth
4 mins ago
Debris from China’s Long March 5B rocket is crashing towards Earth

The Long March 5B rocket, that carried a Chinese space station module,...
Twitter now supports full-size images up to 4K on Android
12 mins ago
Twitter now supports full-size images up to 4K on Android

Microblogging and social networking service Twitter is now allowing its users to...
15 mins ago
Is Bill Gates On Dating App Now?

World’s third-richest man Bill Gates, who recently announced his divorce with wife Melinda...