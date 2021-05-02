Adsense 970×250

Chelsea to announce first summer transfer

Web Desk

02nd May, 2021. 04:09 pm
Adsense 300×600
Chelsea Announces The First Summer Transfer In Agreement With The Confirmed Striker
Adsense 300×250

English professional football club based in Fulham, London, Chelsea appear to be closing in on their first signing of this summer’s transfer window.

The Blues have been linked with a number of players as head coach Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Romelu Lukaku, Erling Haaland, Niklas Sule, and Gianluigi Donnaruma are just a few names that will arrive at Stamford Bridge sometime in the summer.

However, while all of these names are unlikely to bolster Chelsea and are almost certain to compete for the Premier League this season, the player looks likely to be close, in the future. Jayden Wareham has been training for Chelsea’s youth squad for a month – and he scored under 18 goals for Aston Villa on April 10 – and appears to have won a permanent contract.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

RCB
1 hour ago
COVID-19 in India: RCB promises financial help for oxygen support

Royal Challengers Bangalore has pledged financial assistance to support India's "oxygen-related medical...
Pakistan Iran
1 hour ago
Pakistan to stop all inbound pedestrian traffic from midnight of May 4/5

The government of Pakistan has revised its land border management policy with...
2 hours ago
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike

American actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan cut off their relationship after...
Jasmin Bhasin reveals her father struggled to get a hospital bed for mother
2 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin recalls ‘father had a hard time finding hospital bed for mother’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Jasmin Bhasin has recalled the struggle...
Kentucky Derby 2021: Medina Spirit Wins Dominant Race
2 hours ago
Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby to give Bob Baffert a record 7 titles

American Thoroughbred racehorse, Medina Spirit fought off three challengers in the stretch to...
Supreme Court
2 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear Covid-19 suo motu case on May 5

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear on May 5 (Wednesday) a...

Recent News

RCB
1 hour ago
COVID-19 in India: RCB promises financial help for oxygen support

Royal Challengers Bangalore has pledged financial assistance to support India's "oxygen-related medical...
Pakistan Iran
1 hour ago
Pakistan to stop all inbound pedestrian traffic from midnight of May 4/5

The government of Pakistan has revised its land border management policy with...
2 hours ago
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike

American actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan cut off their relationship after...
Jasmin Bhasin reveals her father struggled to get a hospital bed for mother
2 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin recalls ‘father had a hard time finding hospital bed for mother’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Jasmin Bhasin has recalled the struggle...