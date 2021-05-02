Adsense 300×250

English professional football club based in Fulham, London, Chelsea appear to be closing in on their first signing of this summer’s transfer window.

The Blues have been linked with a number of players as head coach Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Romelu Lukaku, Erling Haaland, Niklas Sule, and Gianluigi Donnaruma are just a few names that will arrive at Stamford Bridge sometime in the summer.

However, while all of these names are unlikely to bolster Chelsea and are almost certain to compete for the Premier League this season, the player looks likely to be close, in the future. Jayden Wareham has been training for Chelsea’s youth squad for a month – and he scored under 18 goals for Aston Villa on April 10 – and appears to have won a permanent contract.