BCCI is donating 2000 oxygen concentrators to help fight Covid-19

To facilitate India’s attempts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will donate 10-liter 2000 oxygen concentrators.

A large number of Covid-19 cases have been reported across the country, and medical oxygen is in short supply in numerous areas.

Several sports figures and organizations have provided oxygen concentrators to boost India’s fight against extremely contagious infection.

“The nation has been hit by an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus with demands for medical equipment and life-saving oxygen witnessing a major spike,” said BCCI in its tweet.

BCCI to contribute 10-Litre 2000 Oxygen concentrators to boost India’s efforts in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. More details here – https://t.co/XDiP374v8q #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/BhfX8fwirH — BCCI (@BCCI) May 24, 2021

Sourav Ganguly, president of the BCCI, praised the medical and healthcare communities for their contributions to the pandemic.

“The BCCI acknowledges the stellar role the medical and healthcare community has played and continues to play as we fight this long battle against the virus. They have truly been frontline warriors and have done whatever possible to shield us. The Board has always put health and safety at the top of the chart and remains committed to the cause. The oxygen concentrators will provide immediate relief to those affected and will help in their speedy recovery,” Ganguly said.