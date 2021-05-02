Adsense 970×250

COVID-19 in India: RCB promises financial help for oxygen support

Web Desk

02nd May, 2021. 04:32 pm
Adsense 300×600
RCB
Adsense 300×250

Royal Challengers Bangalore has pledged financial assistance to support India’s “oxygen-related medical infrastructure” as a second devastating wave of Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc across the country.

The Royal Challengers have also announced that they will be auctioning a special blue kit that the team will use in a future match, the funds being earmarked for India’s fight against health emergencies.

“The RCB will wear a special blue shirt in one of the next games, with important messages in our game kits, to respect us and show our solidarity with our frontline workers who spent most of last year using PPE kits and leading the fight against the pandemic, “said Kohli.

The Rajasthan Royals announced on April 29 a contribution of over $ 1 million from owners, players, and its management “to immediately support for those affected by Covid-19”.

 

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Pakistan Iran
1 hour ago
Pakistan to stop all inbound pedestrian traffic from midnight of May 4/5

The government of Pakistan has revised its land border management policy with...
Chelsea Announces The First Summer Transfer In Agreement With The Confirmed Striker
2 hours ago
Chelsea to announce first summer transfer

English professional football club based in Fulham, London, Chelsea appear to be...
2 hours ago
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike

American actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan cut off their relationship after...
Jasmin Bhasin reveals her father struggled to get a hospital bed for mother
2 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin recalls ‘father had a hard time finding hospital bed for mother’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Jasmin Bhasin has recalled the struggle...
Kentucky Derby 2021: Medina Spirit Wins Dominant Race
2 hours ago
Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby to give Bob Baffert a record 7 titles

American Thoroughbred racehorse, Medina Spirit fought off three challengers in the stretch to...
Supreme Court
2 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear Covid-19 suo motu case on May 5

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear on May 5 (Wednesday) a...

Recent News

Pakistan Iran
1 hour ago
Pakistan to stop all inbound pedestrian traffic from midnight of May 4/5

The government of Pakistan has revised its land border management policy with...
Chelsea Announces The First Summer Transfer In Agreement With The Confirmed Striker
2 hours ago
Chelsea to announce first summer transfer

English professional football club based in Fulham, London, Chelsea appear to be...
2 hours ago
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike

American actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan cut off their relationship after...
Jasmin Bhasin reveals her father struggled to get a hospital bed for mother
2 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin recalls ‘father had a hard time finding hospital bed for mother’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Jasmin Bhasin has recalled the struggle...