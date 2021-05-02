COVID-19 in India: RCB promises financial help for oxygen support

Adsense 300×250

Royal Challengers Bangalore has pledged financial assistance to support India’s “oxygen-related medical infrastructure” as a second devastating wave of Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc across the country.

The Royal Challengers have also announced that they will be auctioning a special blue kit that the team will use in a future match, the funds being earmarked for India’s fight against health emergencies.

“The RCB will wear a special blue shirt in one of the next games, with important messages in our game kits, to respect us and show our solidarity with our frontline workers who spent most of last year using PPE kits and leading the fight against the pandemic, “said Kohli.

The Rajasthan Royals announced on April 29 a contribution of over $ 1 million from owners, players, and its management “to immediately support for those affected by Covid-19”.