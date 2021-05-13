Double Click 970×250

Cricket Australia wishes ‘Eid Mubarak’ to Muslims

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

13th May, 2021. 10:37 am
Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia on Twitter extended wishes to Muslims around the world on the festival of Eid Al-Fitr on Thursday (today).

Cricket Australia in its tweet said:

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating across the world! #EidMubarak

On the other hand, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Geoffrey Shaw, expressed warm wishes of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Australian HC said,

‘I send my warmest wishes to Muslims here in Pakistan, back home in Australia and all around the world, who are celebrating the festival of Eid Al-Fitr,’ saying the ‘end of the holy month of Ramazan is a joyous time as families and friends join together to celebrate the occasion.’

He added,

‘In Australia, we take pride in being open and ethnically, culturally and religiously, diverse democracy, for the more than 600,000 Australian Muslims, who make a valued contribution to our society, and Eid is a truly special day for them.’

The HC further said,

‘Unity and compassion are the spirits of Eid and are essential to getting through this pandemic together to recovering faster and to building a better future for everyone in post-pandemic future,’ adding, ‘on this Eid let’s unite in our efforts to keep all of our loved ones and communities safe. He once again felicitated Pakistanis on behalf of the Australian people and the government saying ‘let me wish you a happy Eid celebration.’

Meanwhile, Pakistani Cricketers also took to social media and greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

They urged people to follow social distancing norms to avoid the spread of coronavirus. They also prayed for the health, prosperity, and endless happiness of every Muslim.

Here’s what they said:

 

