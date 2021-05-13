Cricket Australia on Twitter extended wishes to Muslims around the world on the festival of Eid Al-Fitr on Thursday (today).

Cricket Australia in its tweet said:

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating across the world! #EidMubarak — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 13, 2021

On the other hand, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Geoffrey Shaw, expressed warm wishes of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Australian HC said,

‘I send my warmest wishes to Muslims here in Pakistan, back home in Australia and all around the world, who are celebrating the festival of Eid Al-Fitr,’ saying the ‘end of the holy month of Ramazan is a joyous time as families and friends join together to celebrate the occasion.’

He added,

‘In Australia, we take pride in being open and ethnically, culturally and religiously, diverse democracy, for the more than 600,000 Australian Muslims, who make a valued contribution to our society, and Eid is a truly special day for them.’

The HC further said,

‘Unity and compassion are the spirits of Eid and are essential to getting through this pandemic together to recovering faster and to building a better future for everyone in post-pandemic future,’ adding, ‘on this Eid let’s unite in our efforts to keep all of our loved ones and communities safe. He once again felicitated Pakistanis on behalf of the Australian people and the government saying ‘let me wish you a happy Eid celebration.’

Meanwhile, Pakistani Cricketers also took to social media and greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

They urged people to follow social distancing norms to avoid the spread of coronavirus. They also prayed for the health, prosperity, and endless happiness of every Muslim.

Here’s what they said:

Eid Mubarek to all❤️❤️❤️ plz stay safe plz avoid gathering keep social distancing and meet people outdoors.. our small sacrifice can get us a long way to slow down this 3rd wave of COVID19.. May Allah protect everyone Ameen… pic.twitter.com/mWymOy8UUd — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 13, 2021

#EidMubarak

May Allah SWT be pleased with all our efforts and prayers during the blessed month of Ramadan. May Allah bless you all with endless happiness and prosperity. Please make Duas for the whole of the Muslim ummah especially our sisters and brothers of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/isDlaxidGf — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) May 12, 2021

Wishing everyone a happy Eid . Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/kUBggXYDwy — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 13, 2021

Eid mubarak to all Muslim around the world. Stay safe & blessed 🤲🏼 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) May 12, 2021