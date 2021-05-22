Cricket West Indies will hold a professional draft for the season

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that the Professional Cricketers Draft will be held by video call on Tuesday, May 25th, ahead of the 2021/22 home summer of cricket.

The territorial Board Franchises will meet to choose the final two players for their separate squads for the 2017 domestic season, which will feature the Super50 Cup and West Indies Championship.

The draft will be held in two rounds, with each round requiring franchises to select one player from a pool of approximately 100 cricketers.

After two rounds, the two players chosen by the franchises will complete their respective 15-member squad, out of which 13 were pre-selected.

For the upcoming season, each franchise will be allotted a pick number according to their standing in the last West Indies Championship which was held in 2019/20.

Each franchise will be given 90 seconds to make their selections, and if they do not do so within that time, they will have to wait until all of the other franchises have made their selections.

A total of 90 cricketers from six franchises will be maintained on a full-time contract for the following 12 months after all clubs have made their respective picks over two rounds.

“The draft, now in its eighth (8th) year, demonstrates that CWI remains committed to our professional cricket structure and system, even in these times of uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic. The ninety (90) regional players who will be awarded regional franchise contracts, will be able to train and practice professionally as CWI hopes for a return to normalcy in regional cricket later this year,” said Cricket West Indies’ Cricket Operations Manager, Roland Holder