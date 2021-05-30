Double Click 728 x 90
Ehsan Mani Resigns As PCB Chairman: Sources

Gulmeena Hamid

30th May, 2021. 07:28 pm
Ehsan Mani resigns

According to sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has resigned from his post.

As per the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan has not yet accepted his resignation.

Earlier this week, Ehsan Mani met Imran Khan and tendered his resignation.

It should be mentioned here that Ehsan Mani’s three-year term will end on September 4.

Prime Minister Imran Khan On 20 August 2018, nominated Ehsan Mani as PCB Chairman. He was elected unopposed as PCB Chairman by the PCB’s Board of Governors for a period of three years on 4 September 2018.

