As the entire Muslim Ummah is celebrating the joyous occasion of Eid Al-Fitr on Thursday, May 13, several sports stars have extended heartfelt greetings on this occasion.

Muslims around the world including the Middle East, Canada, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and parts of Europe are celebrating Eid Al-Fitr 2021 amidst strict COVID precautionary guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

However, sports stars have prayed for the health, prosperity and endless happiness of every Muslim out there.

Imad Wasim in his tweet wrote, “#EidMubarak. May Allah SWT be pleased with all our efforts and prayers during the blessed month of Ramadan. May Allah bless you all with endless happiness and prosperity. Please make Duas for the whole of the Muslim ummah especially our sisters and brothers of Palestine.”

#EidMubarak

May Allah SWT be pleased with all our efforts and prayers during the blessed month of Ramadan. May Allah bless you all with endless happiness and prosperity. Please make Duas for the whole of the Muslim ummah especially our sisters and brothers of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/isDlaxidGf — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) May 12, 2021

Chand raat mubarak 🌙

Allah sab ibadaten, rozay or duaaen Qubool farmaye. Aameen 🏼 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) May 12, 2021

Cricketer Hasan Ali has dedicated his happy occasion to the Muslims of Palestine, who are suffering the atrocities of Israeli forces.

“Eid Mubarak #EidWithPalestine #EidAlFitr #Palestinebleeds,” he tweeted.

The legendary cricketer took to his social media and shared a video message, wishing everyone on the blessed occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Wishing everyone a happy Eid . Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/kUBggXYDwy — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 13, 2021

Eid mubarak to all Muslim around the world. Stay safe & blessed 🤲🏼 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) May 12, 2021

“Wish you all a very happy #EidAlFitr. Mubarak! May the Almighty Allah accept all our prayers and good deeds. May this special occasion bring peace and prosperity to everyone,” tweeted Wahab Riaz.

Wish you all a very happy #EidAlFitr Mubarak! May the Almighty Allah accept all our prayers and good deeds. May this special occasion bring peace and prosperity to everyone 🤲🏼🌙 pic.twitter.com/7UqqFDVnwi — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) May 12, 2021

Eid mubarak to all Muslim around the world. Stay safe pic.twitter.com/UuJVtbeLdr — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) May 13, 2021

Moreover, Pakistan cricket team captain Misbah-ul-Haq, while wishing the joyous Eid, also urged everyone to stay safe.

“Wishing all the Muslim’s around the world a happy and peaceful #Eid. On this auspicious occasion, amid the joyful spirit, it’s of paramount importance to remember to stay safe during the global pandemic,” his tweet read.

Wishing all the Muslim’s around the world a happy and peaceful #Eid. On this auspicious occasion, amid the joyful spirit, it’s of paramount importance to remember to stay safe during the global pandemic. #EidMubarak #MySecondInnings #PCHF @CHDHospital #CHHRI pic.twitter.com/Hv8v51OqfC — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) May 13, 2021

What Is Eid Al-Fitr?

Eid Al-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of Ramadan. It is celebrated with full ardour for three days in all Muslim-majority countries.

How Is The Occasion Celebrated?

On this occasion, which lasts for three days, Muslim citizens travel long distances to visit their families. A variety of food is prepared in the houses and the visitors keep coming and going in the houses throughout the day. Muslims begin their Eid celebrations by performing post-dawn prayers, followed by a short address.

The prayers take place in mosques or large halls but in many countries, they also take place in an open area. People congratulate one another after Eid prayers.

Children, dressed in new clothes, are offered gifts and money, termed as ‘Eidi’ to celebrate the joyful festival.

Also, each country has traditional desserts and sweets that are prepared before Eid or on the morning of the first day.

But this time, millions of Muslims will not be able to enjoy the joys of Eid as they are confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 outbreak globally.