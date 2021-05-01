Adsense 970×250

Fawad Alam becomes first Asian Batsman to convert his four Test 50s into 100s

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st May, 2021. 01:46 pm
Fawad Alam
Pakistani ace batsman Fawad Alam has achieved another milestone becoming the first Asian batsman to convert his four Test 50s into 100s in 18 innings.

“Fantastic Fawad is the first Asian and sixth batsman overall to convert his first four Test 50s into 100s,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Twitter.

Moreover, Fawad Alam is also the quickest Pakistani to reach his 4th Test 100.

After gaining the top honour, the batsman virtually shared his views saying: “I was nowhere a few years back, so whatever Almighty has given me I am grateful and this knock is a great satisfaction.”

“The slow pitch made scoring difficult,” he added.

“The ball was not coming onto the bat but when they took the new ball scoring became much easier and when I came to bat the platform was set by the openers,” he said.

Earlier, Cricketer Fawad Alam, who will appear in his first acting debut with “Khudkash Mohabbat“, had received immense appreciation and support from his fellows since the release of the trailer for his web series.

The trailer had been released and Fawad Alam is participating in the promotion of his upcoming web series.

He took to Twitter to joyfully announce his first debut. “Conspicuously delighted to announce my debut as an actor in the upcoming Urdu flix web series “Khudkash Muhabbat”. I hope you guys like me in the acting ground as much as you did in the cricket ground! Your prayers, love and support matter the most,” Alam wrote.

