Pakistan’s cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed receives heartfelt wishes and prayers as he celebrates his 34th birthday on May 22.

Fellow cricket stars, netizens and fans wish Sarfaraz good luck and great success via Twitter.

On his birthday special, the other sports stars extend sweet birthday greetings to the batsman.

“Happy birthday Kaptaan! May Allah bless you always. Stay happy and healthy have a great day.” Hasan Ali wrote.

Happy birthday Kaptaan @SarfarazA_54!

May Allah bless you always. Stay happy and healthy❤️ have a great day 🎂 pic.twitter.com/4TrifTqb8r — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) May 22, 2021

“Safi Bhai. This birthday, I wish you abundant happiness and love.”Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman wrote on Twitter.

Happy birthday to you @SarfarazA_54 Safi bhai. This birthday, I wish you abundant happiness and love. pic.twitter.com/ZCjGKzsJVh — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) May 22, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan tweeted: “Happy Birthday bhai. Champion forever!”

“A man with the heart for Pakistan. Who taught us to have faith and deliver. To never give up and attack when the tides are against you. Happy Birthday to @SarfarazA_54 Bhai,” Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam wished Sarfaraz.

A man with the heart for Pakistan. Who taught us to have faith and deliver. To never give up and attack when the tides are against you. Happy Birthday to @SarfarazA_54 Bhai. #respect pic.twitter.com/Xd1I13gexR — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 22, 2021

“Happy birthday babu g stay blessed,” tweeted Mohammad Amir.

Happy birthday @SarfarazA_54 babu g stay blessed 🙌🙏💯✨❤ — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 22, 2021

Sarfaraz was born on May 22, 1987, in Karachi. He has so far played 49 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 60 T20Is for Pakistan.