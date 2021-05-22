Double Click 970×250

Fellow Stars Extend Birthday Greetings As Sarfaraz Ahmed Turns 34

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 03:25 pm
Pakistan’s cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed receives heartfelt wishes and prayers as he celebrates his 34th birthday on May 22.

Fellow cricket stars, netizens and fans wish Sarfaraz good luck and great success via Twitter.

On his birthday special, the other sports stars extend sweet birthday greetings to the batsman.

“Happy birthday Kaptaan! May Allah bless you always. Stay happy and healthy have a great day.” Hasan Ali wrote. 

“Safi Bhai. This birthday, I wish you abundant happiness and love.”Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman wrote on Twitter.

Mohammad Rizwan tweeted: “Happy Birthday bhai. Champion forever!”

“A man with the heart for Pakistan. Who taught us to have faith and deliver. To never give up and attack when the tides are against you. Happy Birthday to @SarfarazA_54 Bhai,” Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam wished Sarfaraz.

“Happy birthday babu g stay blessed,” tweeted Mohammad Amir.

Sarfaraz was born on May 22, 1987, in Karachi. He has so far played 49 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 60 T20Is for Pakistan.

