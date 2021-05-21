FIFA Congress confirms Pakistan’s permanent suspension

FIFA’s congress on Friday has confirmed Pakistan Football Federation’s permanent suspension.

Matters of the Pakistan Football Federation were also discussed in the 71st Congress session of FIFA. Voting was held to maintain the suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation.

209 members took part in the referendum out of which 5 votes were rejected while 203 out of 204 votes were in favor of maintaining the suspension of Pakistan.

On the other hand, a statement issued by the spokesperson of the normalization committee said that due to the efforts of the NC, Pakistan was safe from further crackdowns.

The spokesman said the normalization FIFA Council could lift the ban. If Haroon Malik asked him to lift the ban once all matters had been handed over to him.

Earlier in April, the Bureau of the (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) FIFA Council suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) with immediate effect due to third-party interference, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.

According to the official statement by FIFA, this situation was prompted by the recent hostile takeover of the PFF headquarters in Lahore by a group of protestors and an alleged decision by certain individuals to remove the FIFA-appointed normalization committee of the PFF led by Haroon Malik and to hand over the leadership of the PFF to Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah.

As per the statement, FIFA issued a ‘letter warning’ that, should the illegitimate occupation of the PFF headquarters not be lifted and the office bearers recognized by FIFA not be permitted free access to the building to carry out their mandate, the matter would be immediately submitted to the Bureau of the Council for decision.

FIFA said that the suspension will only be lifted once FIFA has received confirmation from the normalization committee of the PFF that the PFF’s premises, accounts, administration, and communication channels are again under its full control and it can continue to carry out its mandate without further hindrance.