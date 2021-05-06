Double Click 970×250

Former English Seamer Alan Igglesden raises funds for brain tumor charity

06th May, 2021. 03:50 pm
Alan Igglesden Former England Bowler Receiving End Of Life.

The family of former English Test Cricketer Alan Igglesden has released a film to raise funds and awareness for the Professional Cricketers’ Trust.

Igglesden, who was a mainstay of Kent’s bowling line-up between 1986 and 1998, claimed 693 wickets across first-class and List A cricket, eight of which came during his seven appearances for England, including three Tests between 1989 and 1994.

In 1999, Igglesden suffered an epileptic fit whilst playing minor county cricket for Berkshire.
An MRI scan revealed a tumor the size of a junior cricket ball, and he would never play professional cricket again.

Alan Igglesden, in the years since his diagnosis, has been receiving treatment, which has shrunk the tumor to the size of a golf ball, and for a time he was able to teach sport at schools.

Back in 2009, he suffered major setbacks in his recovery and again in 2015 and 2016, when the tumor showed signs of resuming its growth.

Igglesden made his international debut for England in the final Test of the 1989 Ashes series.

Igglesden took three wickets on his debut and was the England A team’s leading bowler on their tour of Zimbabwe in 1989/90 but was then not picked again by England until 1993.

In 1993, Igglesden was picked for the first Test, again against Australia.

