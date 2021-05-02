Adsense 300×250

Pakistan’s leg-spinner Yasir Shah is celebrating his 35th birthday today.

Shah has been one of Pakistan’s greatest leg spinners that the country has ever produced.

He is a specialist who is known for his leg spinners, flippers and googlies respectively.

Cricket Legend Shane Warne also regards him as one of the best spinners in modern cricket.

He made his Test debut in 2014 against the touring Australian team, replacing Saeed Ajmal who was banned for an illegal bowling action.

Shah picked up 7 wickets in his debut match and went on to claim 12 wickets in the Test series, becoming the second highest wicket-taker which also helped Pakistan to whitewash Australia.

Yasir Shah soon became an important member of the Pakistan bowling unit. During the Test series against Sri Lanka in 2015, he became the fastest bowler to take 50 Test wickets for Pakistan.

He was picked in the squad for the ICC World Cup 2015 but he got to play just a single match. Thereafter, he prominently featured in white clothes for the Men in Green.

Returning to Tests, in July 2016, he became the number one ranked bowler in the ICC Rankings.

He continued to tumble records with his exceptional bowling and went on to become the fastest Pakistan bowler to 100 Test wickets.

Yasir Shah tasted another high when he became the second fastest and joint-fastest Pakistan bowler (alongside Waqar Younis) to pick 150 wickets and was also awarded PCB’s Test Player of the year in 2017.

During the 3-match Test series against New Zealand in 2018, Yasir Shah hunted down 29 wickets and became the fastest bowler to 200 Test wickets.