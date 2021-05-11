Double Click 970×250

Indian Cricket Team Receives First Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Gulmeena Hamid

11th May, 2021.
Indian cricket team

Indian cricket team including Virat Kohli has recieved the first jab of coronavirus vaccine ahead of England tour.

According to the details, India will play a five-test series against England from August 4, and before that, India in June will lock horns with New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship at Southampton.

The second wave of coronavirus has wreaked havoc in India. On Tuesday the coronavirus cases rose by 329,942 and the death toll due to the deadly coronavirus increased by 3,876.

“Vaccinate yourself as soon as you can please. Stay Safe,” Kohli said on Instagram after getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Indian cricketers including Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav have also shared messages on social media saying they have received the first jab.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had indefinitely suspended the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to rising Coronavirus cases among the players as well.

The decision to suspend IPL 2021 was confirmed by chairman Brijesh Patel. He said this move came to ensure the safety of all stakeholders as the number of cases in the tournament bubble continues to rise.

“The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect,” BCCI said in a release.

“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.”

The BCCI press release added, “These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.”

“The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times,” it added more

