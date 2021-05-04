The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has indefinitely suspended the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to rising Coronavirus cases among the players as well.

The decision to suspend IPL 2021 was confirmed by chairman Brijesh Patel. He said this move came to ensure the safety of all stakeholders as the number of cases in the tournament bubble continues to rise.

“The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect,” BCCI said in a release.

“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.”

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect. Details – https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

The BCCI release added, “These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.”

“The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times,” it added more.

Yesterday, two Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a CSK support staff member have tested positive for the virus.

However, the CSK squad has been put in isolation.

Moreover, the match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore was cancelled on April 4 (Monday) after players in the camp contract Coronavirus.