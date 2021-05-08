Kolkata Knight Riders and Indian player Prasidh Krishna was the last player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2021 to score positively at Covid-19. Prasidh Krishna becomes the fourth KKR player to contract the virus to disrupt the biological bubble of the Ahmedabad franchise.

IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely on May 4 after the discovery of positive cases of Covid-19 infection in approximately 4 franchises in Ahmedabad and Delhi.

“Prasidh is COVID positive and currently in home isolation in Bengaluru,” a BCCI source told PTI.

“Prasidh like all India players left to bubble on May 3 after getting two negative results. However on reaching Bengaluru, he tested positive,” the source said.