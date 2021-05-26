Double Click 728 x 90
Jofra Archer unlikely to play for national team before July: ECB

Web Desk

26th May, 2021. 03:45 pm
Jofra Archer to undergo intensive rehabilitation period after elbow surgery

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Wednesday that pacer Jofra Archer is unlikely to play for national before July as he will be undergoing an intensive rehabilitation period after suffering an elbow injury.

The Cricket Board in a statement today, said Archer’s progress will be reviewed by his consultant in approximately four weeks at which point further guidance will be provided as to when he can return to bowling.

The statement added, Archer is likely to miss the two-match test series against New Zealand, which will begin on June 2, as well as the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled on June 23.

Archer was disqualified from the Indian Premier League due to an elbow injury, and he later experienced pain in the same location while bowling for Sussex in an English County Championship match last week.

The board further said that England will lock horns against Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series as well on June 29, followed by a three-match ODI series against Pakistan starting on July 8. Furthermore, England will play against India in a five-test series scheduled on August 4.

