Pakistan Junior Hockey team players received the coronavirus jabs at Karachi’s Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium.

As per the reports, the coaching staff and all ground staff have also been vaccinated.

The camp includes 27 players and seven officials. Overall, 70 individuals were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Players receive doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine. The players can receive a second dose of the vaccine after 21 days.

The vaccines were administrated due to special efforts of President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Khalid Sajjad Khokar.

It is worth mentioning here that the junior team camp’s preparations for Junior Asia Cup are currently underway in Karachi.

Sources said that the first batch of 1.238 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, codenamed AZD1222, will be reaching Pakistan on May 8.

The consignment will be received this Saturday at the Islamabad International Airport.

Pakistan is receiving the European vaccine from a non-Indian source.

Meanwhile, 180 more deaths and 4,198 new positive cases of Coronavirus infection have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the fresh statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre, 46,467 tests were conducted and the positivity ratio remained 9.03 %.