Kathryn Bryce to lead in T20I series against Ireland

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 10:38 am
Scotland Women are set to play against Ireland Women in a four-match T20I series starting from May 23.

This will be the first time both teams will be in action since the T20 World Cup qualifier in 2019 from which both teams had failed to qualify.

The series was initially supposed to be played in Spain, but there was a change in venues due to the Covid 19 pandemic, resulting in the cancellation of many events across the globe.

Gus Mackay (the Cricket Scotland CEO) said in a media release, ‘I want to thank Cricket Ireland High-Performance Director Richard Holdsworth and all of his team for the effort that they have put into making this series possible.’

“Our women’s side has a crucial year ahead of them and being able to play competitive international cricket in preparation for that is essential. I’m grateful to everyone involved for making this happen and looking forward to seeing both teams out on the pitch in Belfast,” Mackay further added.

