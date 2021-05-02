Adsense 970×250

Katie Taylor remains at the top of the lightweight division

Web Desk

02nd May, 2021. 11:52 am
Katie Taylor defeated Natasha Jonas in a spectacular fight
Irish professional boxer Katie Taylor retained her undisputed world lightweight titles with a narrow points victory over Natasha Jonas after a thrilling fight in Manchester.

The Irish star shared another memorable meeting with Jonas, nine years after their London 2012 bout, as Taylor was forced to dig deep for the win with scores of 96-94, 96-95 and 96-95.

Taylor said: “I am absolutely delighted with the victory,” said IBF, WBA, WBO, and WBC Taylor world lightweight champion. “I had to dig deep towards the end and leave everything there tonight. I think I showed the heart of a champion tonight.” While Taylor faced difficulties against the savage and erotic Dolphin Persoon, here she came across a trained fighter who methodically tried to break her.

Targeting the body, Taylor was trying to stall the aggressive assault from Jonas in the fifth.

