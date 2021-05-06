Double Click 970×250

Laurel Hubbard is all set to become the first transgender athlete

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 02:04 pm
Adsense 300×600
Laurel Hubbard, a female weightlifter, is set to become the first transgender Olympic athlete in Tokyo 2020

Laurel Hubbard, a kiwi weightlifter is all set to make history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games.

As per reports, under the new qualification rules, which came into effect after several competitions were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hubbard will be guaranteed a spot in Tokyo if fit.

While she will be the oldest weightlifter at the Games, she will also be a genuine medal hopeful with her qualifying lifts ranking her at fourth out of the 14 qualifiers in the 87kg-plus category.

New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) in a statement said,

“The New Zealand Team has a strong culture of manaaki and inclusion and respect for all. We look forward to supporting all athletes selected to the New Zealand Team in Tokyo 2020.”

Competing before her gender transition under the name Gavin Hubbard, Hubbard set New Zealand junior records in 1998 in the newly established M105+ division with snatch 135 kg, clean & jerk 170 kg, total 300 kg.

In 2012 Hubbard was appointed to the position of Executive Officer for Olympic Weightlifting New Zealand.

Subsequently, she transitioned to female and became Laurel Hubbard.

At the 2017 Australian International and Australian Open in Melbourne, she competed at the heaviest 90 kg+ categories, winning the gold medal with a 123 kg snatch and 145 kg clean & jerk, for a total of 268 kg at a bodyweight of 131.83 kg.

In 2020 she won the gold medal in the women’s +87 kg event at the Roma 2020 World Cup in Rome, Italy.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

16 mins ago
In September, Broadway to light up again when shows set to return

Live Broadway shows will get back to the stage beginning September 14...
CM Sindh tightens restrictions
28 mins ago
No takeaways from restaurants allowed from May 7 As Sindh Tightens Restrictions Till Eid

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of...
Air Chief Pushpinder Singh
43 mins ago
Air Chief saddened On the demise of Aviation Author Pushpinder Singh Chopra

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu has expressed...
Pay Pal
1 hour ago
PayPal reports record quarterly profit amid Pandemic

Online payments system PayPal Holdings Inc. has reported its strongest first quarter...
Samsung accidentally talks about the Galaxy A82 5G
1 hour ago
Samsung accidentally talks about the Galaxy A82 5G

The technology giant Samsung recently announced a new mid-range Galaxy A series...
PM Imran in Lahore
2 hours ago
PM Imran Arrives in Lahore, performs groundbreaking of housing project at Raiwind

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) arrived in Lahore on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

16 mins ago
In September, Broadway to light up again when shows set to return

Live Broadway shows will get back to the stage beginning September 14...
CM Sindh tightens restrictions
28 mins ago
No takeaways from restaurants allowed from May 7 As Sindh Tightens Restrictions Till Eid

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of...
Air Chief Pushpinder Singh
43 mins ago
Air Chief saddened On the demise of Aviation Author Pushpinder Singh Chopra

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu has expressed...
Deepika Padukone
47 mins ago
Deepika Padukone feels weird being compared with Priyanka Chopra

While everyone has been obsessed with comparing and contrasting Bollywood’s leading ladies...