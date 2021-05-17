Double Click 970×250

Leicester City Players Raise Palestinian Flag To Show Support after FA cup victory

17th May, 2021. 10:02 am
Leicester City Players support for Palestine

Following the grave situation going on in Palestine, Leicester players Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana showed support for the Palestinians after winning the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The renowned Leicester City players were seen carrying a Palestinian flag in front of thousands of people. Choudhury also had the flag draped over his shoulders as he collected his winner’s medal after beating Chelsea 1-0.

From around the world, hundreds and thousands of protesters took to the streets to express solidarity and demand justice for Palestine amidst the Israeli aggression.

On the other hand, a social media post from Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny also showing his support for the Palestinian people has received immense criticism from his Jewish fans.

The Egyptian posted on his Twitter account: “My heart and my soul and my support for you Palestine.”

“As with any employees of Arsenal, our players are entitled to express their views on their own platforms,” the club told.

Earlier, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently weeps and expressed displeasure over the ongoing brutalities in Palestine by Israel´s strike on a building containing international media outlets.

The UN chief Antonio Guterres was “dismayed” by civilian killed in Gaza and “deeply disturbed” by the brutal acts of terrorism, killing more than 200 innocent Palestinians.

The comments came as Israel hit the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, demolishing the 13-floor Gaza building housing Qatar-based Al Jazeera and The Associated Press news agency.

“The Secretary-General is dismayed by the increasing number of civilian casualties, including the death of ten members of the same family, including children, as a result of an Israeli airstrike last night in the al-Shati camp in Gaza, purportedly aimed at a Hamas leader,” his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

Guterres was “also deeply disturbed by the destruction by an Israeli airstrike today of a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed the offices of several international media organizations as well as residential apartments,” Dujarric continued.

