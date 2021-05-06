Double Click 970×250

MCC rewards Shahid Afridi with honorary lifetime membership

06th May, 2021. 12:19 pm
Shahid Afridi Receives Lifetime Membership of MCC

Veteran Cricketer Shahid Afridi has been granted lifetime membership of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The Cricketer displayed his full-time member card on Twitter, thanking MCC for the recognition.

“A big honour to receive MCC lifetime membership. I want to thank the most prestigious cricket club in the world for the respect and recognition,” he wrote.

“I would continue to play my part in promotion of this wonderful sport both on and off the cricket field,” he added.

MCC was founded in 1787, taking as its home a cricket ground set up by the ambitious entrepreneur Thomas Lord who had staged his first match on the ground on Dorset Fields in Marylebone in the UK.

Soon after its founding, the club issued a Code of Laws for modern-day cricket, which it continues to do so to date.

