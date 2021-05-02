Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby to give Bob Baffert a record 7 titles

Adsense 300×250

American Thoroughbred racehorse, Medina Spirit fought off three challengers in the stretch to win the Kentucky Derby by a half-length, making Bob Baffert the winningest trainer in the race’s 147-year history, with seven victories.

Entering the race as a favorite with 5-2 odds, the undefeated horse’s last-minute sprint from the outside couldn’t match Medina Spirit’s unflinching pace.

The victory marked the seventh record win in Derby for coach Bob Baffert and the fourth win for jockey John Velazquez.

With Medina Spirit, Baffert’s next stop is the Preakness Stakes on May 15. He’ll be looking for another Triple Crown: He led Justify in 2018 and American Pharoah in 2015 to sweep the Derby, Preakness and Belmont.