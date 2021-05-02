Adsense 970×250

Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby to give Bob Baffert a record 7 titles

Web Desk

02nd May, 2021. 03:38 pm
Adsense 300×600
Kentucky Derby 2021: Medina Spirit Wins Dominant Race
Adsense 300×250

American Thoroughbred racehorse, Medina Spirit fought off three challengers in the stretch to win the Kentucky Derby by a half-length, making Bob Baffert the winningest trainer in the race’s 147-year history, with seven victories.

Entering the race as a favorite with 5-2 odds, the undefeated horse’s last-minute sprint from the outside couldn’t match Medina Spirit’s unflinching pace.

The victory marked the seventh record win in Derby for coach Bob Baffert and the fourth win for jockey John Velazquez.

With Medina Spirit, Baffert’s next stop is the Preakness Stakes on May 15. He’ll be looking for another Triple Crown: He led Justify in 2018 and American Pharoah in 2015 to sweep the Derby, Preakness and Belmont.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

12 mins ago
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike

American actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan cut off their relationship after...
Jasmin Bhasin reveals her father struggled to get a hospital bed for mother
15 mins ago
Jasmin Bhasin recalls ‘father had a hard time finding hospital bed for mother’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Jasmin Bhasin has recalled the struggle...
Supreme Court
35 mins ago
Supreme Court to hear Covid-19 suo motu case on May 5

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear on May 5 (Wednesday) a...
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, announce they’re expecting their first child
41 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain confirmed becoming parents soon!

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, are all set to welcome their bundle...
Dr Yasmin Rashid
53 mins ago
‘COVID-19 Positivity ratio drops below 10 percent in Lahore,’ says Dr. Yasmin Rashid

On Sunday, the Health Minister of Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said...
Coronavirus
1 hour ago
Healthcare Workers’ Registration for vaccination to remain open till May 31

The Government has extended the registration of healthcare workers for the coronavirus...

Recent News

12 mins ago
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike

American actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan cut off their relationship after...
Jasmin Bhasin reveals her father struggled to get a hospital bed for mother
15 mins ago
Jasmin Bhasin recalls ‘father had a hard time finding hospital bed for mother’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Jasmin Bhasin has recalled the struggle...
Supreme Court
35 mins ago
Supreme Court to hear Covid-19 suo motu case on May 5

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear on May 5 (Wednesday) a...
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, announce they’re expecting their first child
41 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain confirmed becoming parents soon!

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, are all set to welcome their bundle...