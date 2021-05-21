“My daughter is engaged to Shaheen”, confirms Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi has recently confirmed in a recent interview that his daughter Aqsa is engaged to Pakistani bowler Shaheen Afridi.

Boom Boom Afridi said,

“My daughter is engaged to Shaheen, Alhamdulillah. We are not relatives but Shaheen’s family was approaching us for the last two years for the proposal. I asked my daughter and we made the decision altogether. My daughter currently completed her FSC exams.”

It was earlier assumed that cricketer Shaheen Afridi will soon get engaged to legend Shahid Afridi’s daughter.

Lala earlier took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and affirmed that,

“Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven if Allah wills this match will be made too.”

Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 7, 2021

He went on to write,

“My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field.”

On the other hand, Shaheed replied to his to-be father-in-law,

“Alhumdulillah. Thanks, Lala for your prayers. May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone. You are the pride of entire nation.”