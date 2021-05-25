Double Click 728 x 90
National cricketer Umar Akmal pays fine to the Pakistan Cricket Board

25th May, 2021. 06:43 pm
Umar Akmal fine

LAHORE: National cricketer Umar Akmal has paid a fine of Rs 4.25 million to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The International Arbitration Court had imposed a fine of Rs 4.25 million and a sanction of a 12-month ban on Umar Akmal for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption code in the fixing case.

On 27 April 2020, the Chairman Disciplinary Panel had found Umar Akmal guilty on two charges of separate breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents and handed a three-year suspension with the periods of ineligibility to run concurrently.

The PCB had earlier rejected the request for payment of the fine in installments.

PCB will now launch Umar Akmal’s rehab program which will start in the next few days.

