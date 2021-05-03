New Zealand becomes the No.1 Ranked ICC ODI team

Adsense 300×250

New Zealand have grabbed the top position in the new ICC ODI team rankings pushing the reigning World champions to number three.

England have consolidated their position at the top of the T20I table after the annual update carried out on Monday.

New Zealand, who defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in their only ODI series during the past year, have advanced two slots in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings after gaining three rating points to reach an aggregate of 121.

Australia are second with 118 points while India and England are both on 115, the former ahead on decimal points.

The Black Caps have won 20 of their 30 completed ODIs in the past three years, claiming series wins over Sri Lanka, India, and Bangladesh in that time, as well as a runners-up finish in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.