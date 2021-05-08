Amidst the rising COVID-19 infections in India, the Indian Premier League (IPL)’s Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Tim Seifert from New Zealand has to stay in India after testing positive for the deadly virus.
Tim Seifert, in his pre-departure tests, tested positive for COVID-19 after which the cricketer will not travel back to New Zealand on the charter flight. He is currently in isolation in Ahmedabad.
After several other players from now-cancelled IPL 2021, Seifert becomes the third player from the KKR camp to have contracted the virus.
According to the statement by New Zealand Cricket, “Seifert failed both his pre-departure RT-PCR tests and is currently experiencing moderate symptoms and had returned seven negative tests in the 10 days leading up to his pre-departure protocols.”
“Once Seifert has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation and has tested negative for COVID-19, he will be transferred back to New Zealand where he will undergo the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation,” the NZC statement added.
The wicket-keeper-batsman is expected to be transferred to Chennai for treatment where Australia cricketer Michael Hussey has been staying after contracting the virus.
On the other hand, David White, New Zealand Chief Executive, said, “It’s really unfortunate for Tim and we’ll do everything for him that we can from this end, and hopefully he will be able to test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he’s well again.”
“Since receiving the news, we’ve organised support for Tim and have also – via the players association, been in contact with his family to ensure they’re kept fully informed and updated on developments,” he added.
Note that, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to rising Coronavirus cases among the players as well.
The decision to suspend IPL 2021 was confirmed by chairman Brijesh Patel. He said this move came to ensure the safety of all stakeholders as the number of cases in the tournament bubble continues to rise.
“The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect,” BCCI said in a release.
“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.”
The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times,” it added more.