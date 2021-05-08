Amidst the rising COVID-19 infections in India, the Indian Premier League (IPL)’s Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Tim Seifert from New Zealand has to stay in India after testing positive for the deadly virus.

Tim Seifert, in his pre-departure tests, tested positive for COVID-19 after which the cricketer will not travel back to New Zealand on the charter flight. He is currently in isolation in Ahmedabad.

After several other players from now-cancelled IPL 2021, Seifert becomes the third player from the KKR camp to have contracted the virus.

According to the statement by New Zealand Cricket, “Seifert failed both his pre-departure RT-PCR tests and is currently experiencing moderate symptoms and had returned seven negative tests in the 10 days leading up to his pre-departure protocols.”