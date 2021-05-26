Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

One Person Tested Positive For Coronavirus During Olympic Test Events

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 08:19 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Tokyo Olympics

On Wednesday, the Tokyo 2020 president said that during Olympic test events in late April, one person was tested positive for coronavirus, however, there was no further outbreak.

As per the Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, one of the coaches flying into Japan to participate in an Olympic test event was tested positive for coronavirus at the airport and was immediately quarantined.

But Hashimoto reemphasized that the organizers would ensure safety measures to hold the Olympics in July.

Earlier, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto had said that Olympics 2021 could take place behind closed doors.

Former Olympic athlete Hashimoto said the Games could only be a success if organizers‘ completely protect’ athletes and people in Japan, and that she is hopeful people will ‘be glad’ the event went ahead.

Overseas spectators have already been barred from the Games. This week, a decision on domestic fans was delayed until June, with organizers citing a new wave of infections in Japan.

“There might be a situation where we can’t allow any spectators to attend,” Hashimoto conceded in an interview. “The only way that we can call the Games a success is if we completely protect the lives and health of athletes and the people of Japan.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Mexican Police Chief Killed
22 mins ago
Mexican Police Chief Killed as Assailants Fired 200 bullets

Mexican Police Chief Killed: While driving to Mexico's northwestern Sinaloa state capital,...
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
2 hours ago
Sheikh Rashid Arrives In Karachi On A Two-Day Visit

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has arrived in Karachi today (May 26th)...
Honda Atlas
2 hours ago
Honda Atlas Witnesses Exponential Rise in Profits for the Year FY2021

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd. (HCAR) has announced its profits for the...
Imran Ashraf Twitter
2 hours ago
Imran Ashraf Thanks Twitter For Verifying His Account

Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf is over the moon as his Twitter account...
USD to PKR today
2 hours ago
US Dollar Rate Increased Against PKR On 26th May 2021

The US Dollar increased on the third day of the trading week (May...
Dollar Appreciates Against Rupee On Third Day Of Trading Week
3 hours ago
USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 26th May 2021

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mexican Police Chief Killed
22 mins ago
Mexican Police Chief Killed as Assailants Fired 200 bullets

Mexican Police Chief Killed: While driving to Mexico's northwestern Sinaloa state capital,...
Suhana khan
1 hour ago
Shahrukh Khan Daughter’s Suhana khan gets a marriage proposal

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gets a marriage proposal...
Sanjay Dutt
1 hour ago
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt receives Golden Visa for UAE

Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt has been granted the UAE Golden Visa, he...
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
2 hours ago
Sheikh Rashid Arrives In Karachi On A Two-Day Visit

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has arrived in Karachi today (May 26th)...