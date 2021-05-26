One Person Tested Positive For Coronavirus During Olympic Test Events

On Wednesday, the Tokyo 2020 president said that during Olympic test events in late April, one person was tested positive for coronavirus, however, there was no further outbreak.

As per the Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, one of the coaches flying into Japan to participate in an Olympic test event was tested positive for coronavirus at the airport and was immediately quarantined.

But Hashimoto reemphasized that the organizers would ensure safety measures to hold the Olympics in July.

Earlier, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto had said that Olympics 2021 could take place behind closed doors.

Former Olympic athlete Hashimoto said the Games could only be a success if organizers‘ completely protect’ athletes and people in Japan, and that she is hopeful people will ‘be glad’ the event went ahead.

Overseas spectators have already been barred from the Games. This week, a decision on domestic fans was delayed until June, with organizers citing a new wave of infections in Japan.

“There might be a situation where we can’t allow any spectators to attend,” Hashimoto conceded in an interview. “The only way that we can call the Games a success is if we completely protect the lives and health of athletes and the people of Japan.”