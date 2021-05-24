Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series likely to take place in UAE this year

Afghanistan is likely to host Pakistan for an upcoming white-ball series to be held in the United Arab Emirates this year.

According to the media reports, cricket boards of both Pakistan and Afghanistan are in contact regarding the series which is scheduled to take place in August and September this year.

The series will include three one-day internationals and an equal number of Twenty20s and is scheduled after Pakistan’s return from their tour of the West Indies.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had also asked the PCB to arrange a bilateral series with Afghanistan when senior Afghan players including Muhammad Nabi had met him in January this year.

The Afghan players had requested the Pakistani premier to do something and start proper bilateral series between the two countries at the senior level.